DUBOIS – The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at an After-Hours event for Swift Kennedy & Associates to celebrate its new office location at 908 Beaver Dr., in DuBois.

Swift Kennedy & Associates provides employee benefits, online benefits and nongroup insurance throughout Pennsylvania.

Swift Kennedy & Associates also offers virtual services to make communication when understanding benefits easier and more convenient.

The DuBois location for Swift Kennedy & Associates is open Monday, from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Tuesday-Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To contact the office, call 814-371-1052 or e-mail info@swiftkennedy.com.

Pictured, from left, are: Tammi Jones, Jenny Jacobson, Jason Aston, Jerry Calistri, president and chief executive officer, Tyler Zelinski, Lisa Crawford, Karen Drayer and Ashley Hughes.