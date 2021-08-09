HERSHEY – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced Friday that 91 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey, and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth.

The men and women represent the 161st graduating cadet class. The ceremony at the State Police Academy was held outside and included a limited amount of family members.

Friends and family were also afforded the opportunity to view the event via live stream on the academy Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“We celebrate the dedication and hard work of the men and women obtaining the most important rank, the rank of Trooper,” said Evanchick.

“The first step in their career is complete as they have met the department’s standards of honor, integrity and respect.

“The duty of providing the finest police services throughout the commonwealth is now bestowed upon them.”

Six cadets received special awards and recognition:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical and moral qualifications: Corey J. Gilroy

The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Lucious F. Fludd

The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Linton J. Benitez

The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Justin C. Funk

The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Justin A. Dibert

The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: David A. DeMaria

The graduates have been assigned to the following stations:

Troop B, Uniontown

Timothy D. Betschart

Brooklyn N. DiLello

ADVERTISEMENT

Natalie M. Else

Nathan A. Homyak

Adam J. Mitcheson

Danielle L. Noble

Brody M. Patrick

Adrian P. Ryan

Tristan D. Sabbatini

Kyle M. Winder

Justin M. Yeckley

Troop C, Clarion

Sean M. Floor

Michael S. Stutsman

Troop C, DuBois

Brandon T. Johnston

Troop C, Lewis Run

Austin J. Burney

Bradley L. Walters

Kyle M. Warren

Troop C, Marienville

Kyle J. Lindey

Dominic N. Marini

Ian A. Ostrowski

Troop C, Ridgway

Jason M. Sypolt

David P. Ulicne Jr.

Troop E, Corry

Dane R. Smith

Troop E, Meadville

Brian P. Davies Jr.

Troop F, Coudersport

David P. Batkowski

Richard T. Obermeyer

Rocky J. Owens

Troop F, Emporium

Ty W. Haines

Carlee R. Hidinger

Remington J. Miller

Troop F, Montoursville

Taylor N. Arnold

Troop F, Selinsgrove

Ryan P. Murray

Dylan S. Tamecki

Troop G, McConnellsburg

Daniel J. Kurtzman

Troop G, Rockview

Spencer Luciano

Troop H, Chambersburg

Brayden P. Litton

Bryce McCorkel

Mitchell J. Merritts

Jesse R. Picklo

Tyler A. Zilen

Troop H, Harrisburg

Gregory S. Archulet

John N. Thomas

Troop H, Lykens

Alexander A. Azambuja

Troop H, Newport

Sage M. Moist

Troop J, Avondale

Linton J. Benitez

Oscar E. Bernard

Steven F. Cestare

Justin A. Dibert

Salvador L. Melo

John J. Wendling

Zachary L. Young

Troop J, Embreeville

Adam L. McLaughlin

William C. Sadow III

Troop J, Lancaster

Andrew T. Costello

Nicholas D. Ferra

Todd A. Wagner Jr.

Troop J, York

Ryan P. Hoover

Christopher D. Jay

Troop K, Media

Erica N. Boadi

Joseph E. D’Arcangelo

David A. DeMaria

Lucious F. Fludd

David R. Levy

Troop K, Philadelphia

Fletcher R. Grady

Nathan T. Hoenl

Vladyslav Horishnyy

Molly D. Italiano

Patrick J. Jennings

Lucas Z. Kiernan

Nikolas A. Lattanzio

Teena M. Murray

Branden T. Sisca

Troop K, Skippack

Jonathan G. Loesch

Troop L, Jonestown

Charles J. McFeeley Jr.

Stephen A. Smulley

Troop L, Schuylkill Haven

Nathaniel C. Edmonds

Justin C. Funk

Brett McMullin

Troop N, Stroudsburg

Zachary E. Barrett

Corey J. Gilroy

Ryan D. Hari

Bryan A. Kolodziej

Elvis Saracinaj

Kenneth J. Snerr Jr.

Jesse A. Strausberger

Scott J. Walck

Troop P, Laporte

Lloyd J. Deno

Gabriel T. Gigliotti

Brian H. Hardiman Jr.

Troop P, Towanda

Jason M. Goss

Austin S. Slagle

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com.