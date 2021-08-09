ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS- The preliminary hearing for a Curwensville nurse facing felony drug charges from the attorney general’s office has been continued for two weeks.

Barbara Belle Carfley, 61, was charged with felony administration of a controlled substance by practitioner or professional assistant, and one misdemeanor count each of intentional possession of a controlled substance and furnishing false or fraudulent material information on July 27.

She had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday at the DuBois magistrate office. It was rescheduled for Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, in May agents of the Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control was contacted about a possible narcotics diversion at a DuBois nursing home.

The problem was noticed by another LPN when she got ready to administer medications to a resident. The resident asked her for a dose of Oxycodone, which was prescribed for her “as needed.”

This nurse noticed in the patient’s record that the physician’s order for that drug had expired. She also saw in the controlled drug record that the Oxycodone had allegedly been pulled and signed for by Carfley on multiple occasions after the order expired.

Further investigation showed that Carfley had not documented the administration of the drug on the resident’s medical record, according to the report.

The policy of the nursing home is that controlled substances need to be documented on both the drug record and the patient’s chart.

When she was questioned, Carfley reportedly admitted to administering the medications multiple times after the physician’s order had ended.

Carfley is free on $25,000, unsecured bail.