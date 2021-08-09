ADVERTISEMENT
State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a drug violation Aug. 7 in the area of the Curwensville – Grampian Highway and Rustic Road in Pike Township. During the incident, a 31-year-old Philipsburg man was allegedly found in possession of a multi-colored smoking device. Charges have been filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of an assault July 17 on North Front Street in Decatur Township. During a verbal argument, a 46-year-old Columbia, Pa., man allegedly physically assaulted his girlfriend. He was later arrested for simple assault, and when he was taken into custody, he was found in possession of suspected cocaine.
- State police received a report of theft/forgery that occurred July 27 on Post Office Road in Bradford Township. During the incident, 60-year-old Mark Hackett of Mineral Springs allegedly took a check – addressed to a female – and drove to a local bank. There, state police say he deposited a portion of the money into the female’s accounts but took $575 as part of the transaction.