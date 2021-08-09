ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The COVID-19 pandemic – namely the spread of the Delta Variant – is resulting in a mask order from the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.

In an administrative order issued Monday, Aug. 9 by Judges Fredric J. Ammerman and Paul E. Cherry, the court is again requiring:

all persons attending any County Court of Common Pleas proceeding to be fully masked at all times, including while they wait to enter the courtroom. Masks must cover their nose and mouth area.

all persons entering any office under the control of the court or court-related offices to be fully masked at all times. This includes Court Administration, Domestic Relations, Probation Services, Law Clerk/Court Attorney offices, etc.

employees of court-controlled or court-related offices to be fully masked at all times while dealing with members of the public.

The mask order applies to all persons – vaccinated or unvaccinated.