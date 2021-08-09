ADVERTISEMENT

SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details on the involvement of an area woman in the rape and video recording of sexual abuse of a child in Brockway have been released. Court documents indicate the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Raven Nichole Jeffrey, of DuBois. According to a criminal complaint, on February 20, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/additional-details-of-area-womans-involvement-in-child-rape-pornography-case-in-brockway-released/