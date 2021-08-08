ADVERTISEMENT

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man who allegedly threatened to “murder” two people while he was being evicted from a residence is due back in court on Thursday. Court documents indicate 55-year-old Michael Leroy McClure is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, August […]

