The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Repairs:

? State Route: 3016 (New Washington) Road will be closed

Brushing:

? State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Centre Line)

? State Route: 3007 (New Millport)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Philipsburg)

? State Route: 0219 (Dubois)

ADVERTISEMENT

? State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey)

? State Route: 2024 (Glen Richey)

? State Route: 2033 (Summit Hill)

? State Route: 4015 (Dubois)

Inlet Cleaning:

? State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey)

? State Route: 2024 (Glen Richey)

Mowing:

? Various State Routes throughout the County

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Philipsburg)

? State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey area)

? State Route: 2024 (Glen Richey area)

? State Route: 2033 (Summit Hill)

Seal Coat:

? State Route: 0036 (McGee’s Mills)

? State Route: 3001 (Mahaffey to County Line)

? State Route: 3004 (Sylvis)

? State Route: 3006 (Westover)

? State Route: 3014 (Patchinville)

? State Route: 3016 (New Washington)

? State Route: 3023 (Burnside)

Shoulder Stabilization:

? State Route: 3007 (New Millport)

Side Dozing:

? State Route: 0153 (Rockton to Penfield)

Sign Upgrades:

? State Route: 0410 (Troutville)

Tree Trimming:

? State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Centre Line)

? State Route: 0729 (Lumber City Hill)

PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call 814-765-0524.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateColl.