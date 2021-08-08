ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Rupert served our country in the United States Army. Name: David Earl Rupert Born: April 1, 1948 Died: June 3, 2021 Hometown: Reynoldsville, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Following graduation from the DuBois Area High School with the Class of 1966, Dave Rupert enlisted in United States Army where he proudly served active duty and the reserves for thirteen years. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-dave-rupert/