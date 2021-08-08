UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Visitors at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Aug.10-12, will have opportunities to learn about issues and policies affecting Pennsylvania agriculture as well as governmental services and programs that may help them address production or economic challenges.

The annual expo draws as many as 50,000 agricultural producers, consumers and families from around the state for displays, workshops, tours and demonstrations. A variety of planned events and exhibits will feature representatives from state and federal agencies, state legislators and cabinet officials, and a federal lawmaker. Scheduled events include the following:

— College Connections: Town Hall Discussion on the Pennsylvania Ag Economy, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Red Barn Annex and via webinar.

In this session, part of the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences’ “College Connections” webinar series, Dean Rick Roush and Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding will discuss the current status and future expectations for Pennsylvania’s agricultural economy. There will be a limited space for a live audience, and those planning to attend online should register for the webinar to receive the link.

— Transitioning Ag Businesses: Positioning for the Future, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Red Barn Annex and via webinar.

This session will feature Rick Roush, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences, Elder Vogel, chair of the state Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, Russell Redding, state secretary of agriculture, and Penn State Extension and agricultural business experts. The discussion will highlight strategies and considerations when transitioning agricultural businesses to the next generation, to employees, or to a new business model or product line. There will be a limited space for a live audience, and those planning to attend online should register for the webinar to receive the link.

— Update from U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, ranking Republican on the House Agriculture Committee, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., College Exhibits Building Theatre.

Glenn “GT” Thompson, congressman representing Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District, will provide the latest updates from Washington and highlight solutions the House Ag Committee is developing to address issues facing farmers. This session will include a question and answer period.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Building will house exhibits and presentations covering several state initiatives, including programs in animal and plant health, food assistance, food safety, farmland preservation, PA Preferred and urban farming.

Other state and federal agencies represented at the event with exhibits and staff will include the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; the state Department of Environmental Protection; the Pennsylvania Game Commission; and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Farm Service Agency and National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 11; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. Twitter users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and the event also can be found on Facebook (@AgProgressDays).