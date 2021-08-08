ADVERTISEMENT

Kayaking is a fun activity for the entire family to enjoy. Remember these tips for going kayaking for the first time to get the most out of the experience.

Kayaking is one of the most beloved water-based activities. Allowing you to glide along rivers and lakes with ease, kayaks offer a great opportunity to get off of dry land for some summer fun. But if you’re new to it, the prospect can seem a bit intimidating and leave you wondering where to begin. Use these tips for going kayaking for the first timeto ensure that your outing is everything you were hoping for and more.

Make Sure You Have the Gear

Since you’ll be out on open water, you’ll need all the necessary equipment to keep yourself safe. This includes a life jacket, water-resistant clothing, sunglasses, and a hat. These items will help you stay afloat if you fall in, and they’ll also protect you from potentially harsh weather conditions and sunlight. If you’re kayaking for the first time through a touring company, they’ll provide flotation devices, a kayak, and a paddle for you. All you need to worry about is dressing for the occasion.

Apply and Reapply Sunscreen

You also want to make sure you’re applying sunscreen before you leave and reapplying throughout your excursion. There’s very little shade on the water, and it’s easy to burn without noticing. Sunscreen itself is very important because it protects your cells from deep sun damage that can affect you later on in life. It can even protect you from heat exhaustion while you’re being active. Never miss a chance to apply sunblock while you’re out.

Pack a Waterproof Container

Put your possessions in a waterproof bag or container before placing them in your kayak. Water will splash around you as you paddle, getting you and the interior of the boat damp. Sensitive items like your phone or notebook can sustain damage in the process. Keep these items in your car or find a bag that’ll help keep them dry.

Use a Single Kayak Instead of a Double

Another vital tip for going kayaking for the first time is to use a single-seat kayak rather than a double. It takes a little bit of practice to adjust to paddling and maneuvering your kayak through the water, and it’s much harder to do this with double kayaks. Doubles require you and your partner to be in sync, and they’re also heavier and more difficult to navigate. Try out a single when you’re just learning how to kayak.