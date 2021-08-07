ADVERTISEMENT

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Reynoldsville man who is accused of stealing shingles from a business in Punxsutawney. Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Leonard J. Riccardo Jr. According to a criminal complaint, on July 23, Punxsutawney Borough Police were dispatched to a report of a theft […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/reynoldsville-man-accused-of-stealing-shingles-from-punxsy-business/