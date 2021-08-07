ADVERTISEMENT

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing criminal charges for the alleged theft of two lawn chairs from a local business. Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 42-year-old George Frantz Jr. According to a criminal complaint, around 1:38 p.m. on July 26, Punxsutawney Borough Police were dispatched to a business on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/punxsy-man-accused-of-stealing-lawn-chairs-from-local-business/