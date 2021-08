ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy Louise (Burford) Snyder, 85, of Brookville, PA, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Nancy was born on May 29, 1936, to the late Calvin “Merle” and Margaret Louise “Peg” (Hewitt) Burford in Freeport, PA. She graduated from Freeport High and went on to receive certification in dietary management from the University of Florida. Throughout her career Nancy […]

