John Michael Dunham, 47, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. He was born on August 21, 1973, to John M. and Marsha Jean (Miller) Dunham in Brookville. John married Jessica Marie Nicholson on October 17, 2009, at the Roseville Grange in Roseville, PA; Jessica survives him. He worked […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/john-michael-dunham/