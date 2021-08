ADVERTISEMENT

Peachy, creamy, and outrageously good: Lori’s Creamy Peach Cake! Ingredients 1 – 15 ¼ oz. can sliced peaches, undrained 1 package yellow cake mix 1/3 cup canola oil 3 eggs 1 – 8 oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed ¾ cup peach yogurt Sliced fresh peaches Directions: ~Preheat oven to 350°. ~Drain peaches, reserving juice. Add enough water to juice […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-loris-creamy-peach-cake/