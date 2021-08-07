ADVERTISEMENT

The Taco Tour is Back! Here is your chance to win 2 tickets to the Clearfield Taco Tour on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 Registration 12:30 – 2 p.m. Taco Tour 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Stops: The After Dark, The Toasted Monkey, Mary’s Place, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Legend’s Sports Bar, 120 Pub and Grub, St. Charles Cafe, Sons & Daughters of Italy and the “Last Taco After Party” at Clearfield Elks. Music by DJ Wrench. (Due to an event scheduling conflict, Buster’s Sports Bar is unable to participate this year but plans to be back for 2022). Benefits the Clearfield Food Pantry.

