CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — In 2016, Clarion University alum Bekzod Abdurakhmonov fell just short of a freestyle wrestling medal at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro for his home country, Uzbekistan. It was a long, five-year wait for Abdurakhmonov to get another shot. Friday it came. Abdurakhmonov dominated Kazakhstan’s Daniyar Kaisanov in the 74kg bronze medal match in Tokyo, […]

