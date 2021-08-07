ADVERTISEMENT

GRAMPIAN – Bilger’s Rocks, 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian, will host its monthly flea market, craft show and yard sale event, on Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vendors will showcase their wares; there will also be various flea market items to consider for purchase.

Some items will include woodwork products, farmhouse items, hand-made soaps, jewelry, county fair lemonade, hair products, wood carvings, hand-crocheted items, yard sale items and much more.

The Bilger’s Rocks Association will have on-hand in its Education and Visitors Center its famous Bilger’s Rocks coffee mugs, shirts and hats.

Conklin’s Concession will be open featuring a menu that will delight all. This event is held outdoors.

Vendors are welcome and can reserve their space by calling 814-236-3597.