JOHNSTOWN – A former Clearfield man has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating narcotics laws, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Zachary Quigley, 35, pleaded guilty to count two of the indictment before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that from July of 2019 to June of 2020, Quigley conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Gibson scheduled sentencing for Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. The law provides for a minimum sentence of five years to a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.

OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.