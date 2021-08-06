ADVERTISEMENT
State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of disorderly conduct July 27 on Curtain Street in Osceola Mills. As a result, charges were filed against four individuals through the magistrate’s office.
- State police received a report of theft/fraud July 29 on Walltown Road in Penn Township. During the incident, someone allegedly made a fraudulent unemployment claim in the victim’s name. The investigation is ongoing.
- State police reported a drug violation occurred July 30 in the area of Rolling Stone Road and Pine Street in Cooper Township. During a traffic stop, a 43-year-old Wallaceton man who was a passenger of the vehicle was allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report about theft/fraud July 30 on Pacific Avenue in Woodward Township. During the incident, someone allegedly opened an unemployment claim with the victim’s identity.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to North Third Street for a report of two individuals who held active arrest warrants. Police arrived and located the male and female. Both fled on foot in different directions but were eventually caught by police. They had active arrest warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office, and allegedly were in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia. Both were taken to the Clearfield County Jail. Police were assisted by the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.
- Police were called about a male who was unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle. The vehicle was being driven towards the hospital. Police intercepted the vehicle in a nearby parking lot and Narcan was administered, at which time the male became responsive. He was found to have multiple warrants from Centre County and Clearfield County Sheriff’s Offices. A female who was found with him had an active warrant from the Westmorland County Sheriff’s Office. Both were transported to the jail and lodged on the warrants.
- Police also handled several minor accidents and parking complaints.
- Police assisted emergency personnel at the fairgrounds with two unrelated incidents.
- Police responded to an altercation at the fairgrounds involving two females. Police arrived and separated the parties. Nothing physical had occurred and the party was warned of their actions.
- Police were advised by emergency personnel at the fairgrounds of a missing juvenile. Police arrived in the area and assisted with locating the juvenile and returning him to his parents.
- While on patrol at the fairgrounds, police observed a female who had an active warrant. Police made contact with the female who was then taken into custody.
- Police responded to a report of a mental health crisis at a Spruce Street residence. Police made contact with the individual who was seeking help. Police assisted the individual to the hospital.