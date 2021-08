ADVERTISEMENT

Dorothy Hook, Ph.D. age 85 of Rattlesnake Road Brockport, PA; died on Wednesday August 4, 2021, at Christ the King Manor in Dubois, PA. Born September 25, 1935, in DuBois, PA; she was the daughter of the late Frank and Kathryn Lazor McGlinsky. Dorothy married Terrence Hook on November 23, 1957, at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in DuBois […]

