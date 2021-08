ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony (Tony) Viglione age 78, of 1838 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness. He was born May 22, 1943, in Troia, Italy, son of the late John and Maria (Lamanaco) Viglione. He married Maureen Benigni on June 1, 1968, she survives. He resided in Ridgway from 1956-2009 […]

