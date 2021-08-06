CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) will be holding auditions for its production of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow on Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 12, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Anyone age 14 years and older is welcome to audition. There is a need for both teenage and adult actors. This production is under the direction of Matt Hertlein.

America’s first great ghost story, Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow follows the quirky and superstitious antics of schoolmaster Ichabod Crane, who is haunted by the dreaded Headless Horseman.

This imaginative adaptation by Hans Bloedel and Peter Bloedel stays true to the world that Irving creates in this American gothic tale, but adds a lyrical quality that further enhances the humor, the magic and the terror.

Those who are auditioning should arrive at CAST during the timeframes mentioned and be prepared to read from the script.

Some other character development, short scene work and stage direction might also take place.

Actors cast in the show are expected to be present for all performances, which will be Oct. 21-23, 28-30 at 7:30 p.m. at CAST.

CAST also seeks volunteers to help with other aspects of the show, including set construction, sound and lighting design, stage direction, costuming and more.

Anyone interested in these aspects of the show can discuss this with the director during audition times or contact CAST.

The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St. in downtown Clearfield.

For more info, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474.