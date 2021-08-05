CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has updated motorists on its Interstate 80 Woodland/Shawville Interchange project at mile marker 123.

Crews will set beams for the newly-constructed I-80 westbound bridge spanning the roadway Thursday, Aug. 5.

Setting the beams for this bridge requires the contractor to close Route 970 at the interchange and implement a 9.6-mile detour using Route 322 and Route 879.

The contractor will implement that detour at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. The detour will remain in effect through approximately 3 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Drivers familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.

The contractor does not anticipate another closure of Route 970 for this project during the 2021 construction season.

Another closure is necessary to demolish the temporary bridge currently spanning Route 970, but the contractor does not anticipate implementing that closure until the 2022 construction season.

PennDOT will issue an update before the start of that work. It will also issue additional updates on the project as needed.

Overall work on the project consists of replacing the bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving, reconstruction of the on/off ramps, drainage improvements, paving, guiderail installation, pavement markings and miscellaneous construction.

Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $17.9 million job, which will continue through the 2021 and 2022 construction seasons.

PennDOT anticipates completion near the end of October 2022. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.