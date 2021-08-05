ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce welcomed Krazy Mom Krafts to DuBois with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, July 30.

Krazy Mom Krafts is a custom gift shop offering a wide variety of items from tumblers and wreaths to candles and T-shirts.

This mother-daughter duo is able to personalize any item within their product line to create special gifts for you and your loved ones.

For more information on Krazy Mom Krafts or to see its entire product line, visit its Facebook page, call 814-299-7069 or visit its Web site at www.krazymomkrafts20.com.

Pictured, from left, are: Justin Fink, Tabatha Shomo, DuBois Mall marketing, Dakota Irvin, Daniel Irvin, Jeremy Waite, Stefanie Fink, co-owner of Krazy Mom Krafts, Katy Stauffer co-owner of Krazy Mom Krafts, Chelsea Chapin, Tyler Chapin, Samantha Hazel, Charles Hazel, Cora Hazel and Scout.