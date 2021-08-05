ADVERTISEMENT
State police at DuBois
- State police received a report of an assault Sunday on Bark Camp Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County. During an outdoor party, a known male juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim with brass knuckles, knocking him unconscious. While unconscious, state police say a known adult continued to strike the victim with a closed fist. The victim suffered serious injury, and was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. The juvenile also allegedly struck a female victim with an open hand, causing minor injury to the left side of her face. The suspects fled the scene prior to troopers’ arrival, and the investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a report of a disorderly mental health patient at the hospital. Upon arrival on-scene, police deescalated the incident and stayed with the patient until he was transferred to a different facility.
- Police received a report of two people who were potentially inside a vacant residence. Upon arrival, police did not locate anyone inside.
- Police responded to a report of a male and female engaged in an argument along South Third Street. Police arrived and allegedly determined the individuals were heavily intoxicated and in supervision of a small child. One person was found to have a warrant and taken into custody. The Children & Youth Services office was contacted in reference to the child. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police assisted Larry The Cable Guy with an escort out of the fairgrounds following his performance at the Clearfield County Fair.
- Police reported that multiple items of drug paraphernalia were located by a Good Samaritan and provided to police for disposal.
Curwensville Borough
- Police received a report about a domestic incident on Anderson Street. Upon arrival, it was found to be verbal in nature.
- Police received a report about several damaged mailboxes at a Swoope Street address. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police reported that an abandoned vehicle was located in the parking lot of Goodman’s Foodliner. The owner was identified and removed the vehicle.
- Police received a report of a burning violation in the area of Ridge Avenue. Contact was made with the property owner and they were advised to desist.
- Police continue to receive reports of unemployment fraud.
- Police received a report of suspicious activity at a George Street residence. Upon arrival on-scene, everything was found secure and in order.
- Police reported an incident of DUI on Meadow Street. During a traffic stop, the driver was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. They were also allegedly in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash in the Dollar General parking lot. The investigation is ongoing.
- Police received a report about a possible trespassing incident at a Locust Street apartment complex. The investigation is ongoing.