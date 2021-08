ADVERTISEMENT

Arthur Allen Toven Sr., 83, of Anita, passed away on Wednesday July 28, 2021 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born April 25, 1938 to Frank and Rebecca (Lingenfelter) Toven in Wishaw. Al was a peacetime veteran, serving with the United States Navy. He retired from Labor Union 910. He worked on various construction projects throughout his working career. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/arthur-allen-toven-sr/