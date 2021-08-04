ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare/KTH Architects Golf Classic, hosted on June 18, raised $128,000 to benefit patient care across the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.

There were 98 teams who participated in the June 18 event, which was held at four locations across the region: American Legion Country Club in Mount Union; Eagles Ridge Golf Course in Curwensville; Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville; and DuBois Country Club in DuBois

Among the 98 teams that participated, there were four first-place winners:

American Legion Country Club, Mount Union, PA – Gill, McManamon & Ghaner

Eagles Ridge Golf Course – Rocky Benders

Pinecrest Country Club – Hallstrom Construction

DuBois Country Club – Premier Technology Systems.

Penn Highlands Healthcare is thankful for the support of the Major Sponsors: KTH Architects; Cerner Corp.; Foradora Insurance; The Reschini Group; and PNC Bank.

Along with the major sponsor, the Hole in One Sponsors were C Classic Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram; Price Motor Sales; and Stoltz Family Dealerships.

The Fund Development committee would also like to thank all of the local businesses and individuals who helped make this event a huge success with monetary and in-kind donations. Without the support of the communities and others, this annual fundraiser would not be possible.

“The monies raised this year, during the golf outings, goes towards patient care at all 6 of our Penn Highlands Locations,” said Lindsey Herzing, manager of donor relations.

“Seeing the amazing turn out this year excited us at Penn Highlands and gives us hope for the continued success of future events.”

Plans are already under way for next year’s golf classic, which will be held Friday, June 17, 2022.