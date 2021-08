ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, August 2nd, God called Martha W. Henry home to heaven after a lengthy illness. She is now fully healed and seated at the feet of Jesus. Martha was born on August 21, 1957 in Scranton, PA to Robert S. Widenor Sr. and Wilma Cook Widenor. She graduated from Nyack College with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. […]

