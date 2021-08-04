ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – As a part of the most open and transparent congressional redistricting process in Pennsylvania history, Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), chair of the House State Government Committee, announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania residents can now submit the boundaries of their communities of interest and comment on the current congressional district map using online mapping tools now available at www.PaRedistricting.com.

“We, as policymakers, want to hear from as many residents as possible about the congressional redistricting process,” Grove said. “These innovative online tools put the process right in their hands, so that the voices of Pennsylvanians can be heard.”

To provide input into the redistricting process, residents should go to www.PaRedistricting.com, and then click on the tab labeled “Provide Input” at the top of the site. From there, they can submit feedback to define their community of interest and comment on the current district map. Users will find informative videos on how to use the tools on the page.

The site is also a source for information on 10 statewide hearings on redrawing congressional districts being held by the House State Government Committee. Video recordings of two hearings that have been held, as well as written testimony, are also on the site. Users can also sign up to receive updates directly from the committee.

Every 10 years, information collected through the U.S. Census determines the number of U.S. Representatives each state is entitled based on population. Once in receipt of that data, states are responsible for redrawing the geographic area of their congressional districts to ensure equal and fair representation, and the physical manifestation of the constitutional principle, “one person, one vote.” This process is commonly referred to as redistricting.