ADVERTISEMENT
State police at DuBois
- State police reported a drug-related DUI that occurred July 29 on Interstate 80 westbound in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. During a traffic stop, a 31-year-old Ohio woman allegedly displayed signs of being impaired by drugs. She was placed under arrest for DUI, with charges pending blood test results.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police reported a drug-related DUI that occurred Monday on state Route 36, south of Pine Run Road, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported an underage drinking incident that occurred Tuesday in the area of Billy’s Burgerland, Clearfield. During a traffic stop, contact was made with five individuals. It was found a 21-year-old Luthersburg man had allegedly furnished the other four underage individuals with alcoholic beverages. He is facing charges for furnishing alcohol to minors; the other four were cited for underage possession/consumption of alcohol.
- Police received a report of a road rage incident that occurred Monday at the Interstate 80 exit 120 off-ramp, in Lawrence Township. According to police, it was found the incident started in the Snow Shoe area and ended at the exit. An Ohio man exited his tractor-trailer and allegedly started punching the victim’s vehicle. He also struck the victim’s taillight with a wooden club, causing it to break, police said. The man left the scene but was later located by law enforcement, and was cited for criminal mischief.