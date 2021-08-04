ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Fair & Park Board has announced a list of winners from Monday night’s annual fair parade.

BAND AWARDS:

First Place Senior High School Band (Class AAA), Purchase Line High School

First Place Senior High School Band (Class AA), Philipsburg-Osceola High School

Second Place Senior High School Band (Class AA), West Branch High School

First Place Senior High School Band (Class A), Curwensville Area High School

Second Place Senior High School Band (Class A), Moshannon Valley High School

First Place Junior High School Band, Curwensville Area Jr High School

Outstanding Band Front, Curwensville Area High School

First Place Miniature Twirling Unit, The Daisies

Second Place Miniature Twirling Unit, Starlettes

Best Drum & Bugle/Pipe Band, Keystone Regiment

Best Drum Major, West Branch High School

Best Percussion, Philipsburg-Osceola High School

FIRE AWARDS:

Best Engine (2000 and Newer), Columbia Fire Company

Second Best Engine (2000 and Newer), Excelsior Fire Company

Best Engine (1999 and Older), Montmorenci Fire Company

Second Best Engine (1999 and Older), Karthaus Fire Company

Best Engine Tanker, Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.

Second Best Engine Tanker, Hyde Fire Company

Best Tanker (1500 gallon or more), Pine Creek Fire Company

Second Best Tanker (1500 gallon or more), Burnside Vol. Fire Company

Best Ariel, Undine Fire Company

Second Best Ariel, Madera Fire Company

Best Rescue Truck, Oklahoma Fire Company

Second Best Rescue Truck, Reynoldsville Fire Company

Best Engine Rescue, Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Company

Second Best Engine Rescue, BJW Fire Company

Best Brush Apparatus, Brady Township Fire Company

Best Overall Ambulance/QRS, Curwensville EMS

Fire Company Making Best Appearance, Crystal Fire Department

Fire Company Traveling Longest Distance, Brockway Fire Company

Best Overall Fire Apparatus, Boalsburg Fire Company

Best Antique Apparatus, LeContes Mills

OTHER AWARDS