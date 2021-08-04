ADVERTISEMENT
CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Fair & Park Board has announced a list of winners from Monday night’s annual fair parade.
BAND AWARDS:
- First Place Senior High School Band (Class AAA), Purchase Line High School
- First Place Senior High School Band (Class AA), Philipsburg-Osceola High School
- Second Place Senior High School Band (Class AA), West Branch High School
- First Place Senior High School Band (Class A), Curwensville Area High School
- Second Place Senior High School Band (Class A), Moshannon Valley High School
- First Place Junior High School Band, Curwensville Area Jr High School
- Outstanding Band Front, Curwensville Area High School
- First Place Miniature Twirling Unit, The Daisies
- Second Place Miniature Twirling Unit, Starlettes
- Best Drum & Bugle/Pipe Band, Keystone Regiment
- Best Drum Major, West Branch High School
- Best Percussion, Philipsburg-Osceola High School
FIRE AWARDS:
- Best Engine (2000 and Newer), Columbia Fire Company
- Second Best Engine (2000 and Newer), Excelsior Fire Company
- Best Engine (1999 and Older), Montmorenci Fire Company
- Second Best Engine (1999 and Older), Karthaus Fire Company
- Best Engine Tanker, Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.
- Second Best Engine Tanker, Hyde Fire Company
- Best Tanker (1500 gallon or more), Pine Creek Fire Company
- Second Best Tanker (1500 gallon or more), Burnside Vol. Fire Company
- Best Ariel, Undine Fire Company
- Second Best Ariel, Madera Fire Company
- Best Rescue Truck, Oklahoma Fire Company
- Second Best Rescue Truck, Reynoldsville Fire Company
- Best Engine Rescue, Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Company
- Second Best Engine Rescue, BJW Fire Company
- Best Brush Apparatus, Brady Township Fire Company
- Best Overall Ambulance/QRS, Curwensville EMS
- Fire Company Making Best Appearance, Crystal Fire Department
- Fire Company Traveling Longest Distance, Brockway Fire Company
- Best Overall Fire Apparatus, Boalsburg Fire Company
- Best Antique Apparatus, LeContes Mills
OTHER AWARDS
- Best Appearing Float Using Parade Theme, Fun Central
- Best of Show Overall, Clearfield County 4-H