Emma Dolores (Curry) VanKirk, 83, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born January 18, 1938, and raised in Du Bois, PA and settled in Ohio in 1971. Emma was the daughter of the late Charles and Erma (Frantz) Curry. Emma worked as a press operator at Flambeau Inc., in Middlefield, OH, retiring in […]

