ADVERTISEMENT

Cindy Lynn Beatty, 61, of Punxsutawney, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, August 2, 2021. She was born on Sept. 16, 1959 to David Miller Sr. and Retta Arlene Miller of Punxsutawney. On June 9, 1990, she married the love of her life, Larry Allen Beatty of Torrance, CA. and they resided in Punxsutawney ever since. Cindy was […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/cindy-lynn-beatty/