Alyssa Michelle Mohney, 18, of Punxsutawney, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She was born a healthy little baby girl, in Punxsutawney on November 01, 2002, a daughter of Scott Allen Mohney and Carey Ann (Kaylor) Mohney. Alyssa and her family bravely battled Batten Disease and cared for her at home for nearly fifteen years. She was […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/alyssa-michelle-mohney/