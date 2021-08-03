CLEARFIELD – Visit Clearfield County is currently accepting applications for its promotion matching grant.

The Clearfield County Commissioners have provided non-taxpayer funds to VCC to not only support the Clearfield County Fair and the Harmony Grange Fair through the appropriation fund, but also to help VCC offer a quick, promotional grant round to help tourism-related businesses within Clearfield County.

VCC Board Chairman, Susan Williams stated: “The VCC board of directors is very pleased to be able to assist the Clearfield County Fair and the Harmony Grange Fair and to provide a grant round for 2021.

“This was a goal we had at the beginning of the year and a great deal of coordination came together to make it possible. Thank you to the commissioners for partnering with VCC to make this happen.”

Twenty-thousand dollars is available for tourism promotion. In accordance with state guidelines, portions of collected Clearfield County Hotel Tax revenues are allocated each year to support the county’s tourism assets.

Awards are granted on the basis of merit to qualified applicants as determined by the VCC Board of Directors.

Clearfield County Tourism Promotion (CCTP) grants are made on a cost reimbursement basis following a process of application, review, approval and completion.

Receipt of the CCTP award is contingent upon submittal of receipts from bona fide trade’s people. The applicant must submit documentation for the total and final cost of the project.

All marketing dollars must be spent or accounted for and the close out report must be completed by Dec. 15, 2021, or the grant being awarded will be forfeited.

A cash match equal to the grant amount is required for all awarded CCTP projects. For example, a request for $2,000 should document an equivalent $2,000 cash match ($4,000 total project cost) in the appropriate section of the grant application.

Applicants can apply online at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org under the partners tab or applicants can stop by the office for a copy of the grant applications.

Applicants will need to complete the matching grant form to be considered for the CCTP grant. The deadline to apply is Sept. 1, 2021.

Applicants will be notified on Sept. 9, 2021, if they have been awarded the grant. Applicants can call 814-765-5734 and set up an appointment if they need help with the grant application.

For more information about Visit Clearfield County, please visit at 208 Plaza Dr., in Clearfield or visit online at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org.

You can also follow on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, so that you can stay up to date on new events in the area.