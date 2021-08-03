ADVERTISEMENT

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. on Tuesday issued the following statement regarding the outcome in the stolen wage case brought against the company by the Attorney General’s Office.

“Hawbaker is pleased to bring this process to a conclusion and focus on the future. Our company’s decision to plead no contest avoids protracted litigation, which could have jeopardized the livelihoods of our dedicated employees.

“We continue to believe that we followed all requirements regarding fringe benefits. The fringe benefit practices challenged by the Office of Attorney General were based upon advice provided by the company’s former attorneys.

“Hawbaker has always intended to properly pay all of its employees. Through the years, both state and federal regulators extensively reviewed our Prevailing Wage Act and Davis Bacon Act practices on jobs and did not find any wrongdoing.

“This led us to believe we were properly following all laws, and we did not plead guilty. We fully cooperated in this process and proactively addressed concerns raised by the attorney general’s office.

“As stated by the attorney general, we are making past and present employees whole. This process will be conducted under the direction of an independent monitor.

“We now look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding service to our customers and providing opportunities for our dedicated team members.”