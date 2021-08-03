ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., has today pleaded to and been sentenced for theft relating to violations of the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act and the federal Davis-Bacon Act. The plea includes paying more than $20 million in stolen wages to over a thousand Pennsylvania workers. Hawbaker is one of the largest […]

