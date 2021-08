ADVERTISEMENT

The Clearfield VFW will be hosting a free Veteran’s Grocery Distribution on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. or until gone.

Any Veteran and or family member of a veteran is eligible.

The Clearfield VFW is located 1145 Industrial Park Rd. in Clearfield.

For more information call 814-765-2590.