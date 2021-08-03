<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>To register call 1-866-815-0016 or online at <a rel="noreferrer noopener" href="https:\/\/ecsr.net\/" target="_blank">www.ecsr.net.<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":466543,"width":671,"height":869,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/e-waste-HHW-ad-9_11_21-special-collection_page-0001-618x800.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-466543" width="671" height="869"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->