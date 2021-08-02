ADVERTISEMENT

HAWTHORN, Pa. (EYT) – A special Joggin’ for Frogmen Shadow Event, titled “Sergeant Chuck’s Fancy 5K n’Ruck,” will take place in November in memory of Sgt. Matthew “Chuck” Brinker. According to organizer Bruce Brinker, the idea for the event came naturally from his own participation in previous Joggin’ for Frogmen events in Pittsburgh and his desire to honor his brother, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/feature-special-joggin-for-frogmen-shadow-event-planned-in-honor-of-local-veteran/