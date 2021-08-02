ADVERTISEMENT

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for tomorrow for a man accused of choking another man outside of a residence in Warsaw Township. Court documents indicate 41-year-old William Joseph Todd, of Butler, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, on […]

