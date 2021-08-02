ADVERTISEMENT

BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Commissioners approved a Jefferson County Hotel Tax Marketing Grant application by the Jefferson County Historical Society, in the amount of $706.33, for its third annual Family Bicycle Ride on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The funds will be used for marketing the event to potential riders outside of the local area. This family-friendly event will take place on the Redbank Valley Trail with a bike ride from Brookville to Summerville along Redbank Creek.

The number of participants grew from 50 riders the first year to 98 cyclists in the second year. Visitors from Allegheny, Butler, Crawford, Lebanon, Warren and Westmoreland counties participated in the ride during the first two years.

The Jefferson County Hotel Tax Committee offers a grant program that can be used by tourism-related nonprofit organizations in Jefferson County for marketing expenditures outside of the local area with goal of attracting overnight guests to the county.

More information on this grant program is available online at VisitPAGO.com/Counties/Jefferson-County/Room-Tax.