ADVERTISEMENT
State police at DuBois
- State police responded to a reported burglary that occurred sometime between July 22 and July 29 at a Route 219 business in Washington Township, Jefferson County. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a laptop valued at $128; the investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of theft by deception that occurred between May 12 and July 22 on Owens Farm Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. According to state police, a 42-year-old Clearfield man was paid $15,000 in May for materials for a swimming pool. As of the report, the materials still hadn’t been provided and when a refund was requested, the man stated he’d spent the money on the materials. State police contacted the company from which the materials were to be ordered from, and it was learned the man never provided payment. Charges are currently pending.
- State police received a report about an identity theft that occurred July 26 on Hickory Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County. During the incident, someone allegedly obtained the victim’s personal information and opened an unemployment claim through the Department of Labor & Industry.
- State police received a report about an identity theft that occurred July 12 on Beechton Road in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. During the incident, a victim stated that someone had used their identity to file for unemployment.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred July 30 on Solley Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. During a physical altercation, a 31-year-old Westover man allegedly broke off the passenger’s side mirror on the victim’s vehicle. He was charged with harassment and criminal mischief.
State police at Rockview
- State police received a report about an identity theft July 30 on Black Moshannon Road in Rush Township, Centre County. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Clearfield Borough
- Police were dispatched to a male experiencing cardiac arrest. Emergency personnel and police arrived on-scene, and transported the male to the hospital.
- Police and emergency personnel were dispatched for an elderly female who had fallen out of bed. EMS transported the female to the hospital.
- Police and emergency personnel were dispatched for a young child experiencing breathing problems. EMS transported the child to the hospital.
- Police were notified by state police that they were in contact with an elderly couple in Somerset, Pa., who had become lost and were attempting to travel to Clearfield. Police made contact with a relative of the couple and assisted them with traveling to Clearfield.
- Police were notified of a female who had left the hospital with an IV still in her arm. Police searched the area with negative results.
- Police were dispatched to Reed Street for a male experiencing a seizure. Police and emergency personnel arrived and assisted the male with traveling to the hospital.
- Police responded to a report of a suspicious person taking trash out of a dumpster. Police searched the area with negative results.
- Police and emergency personnel responded to the Clearfield County Fairgrounds for a male experiencing a stroke. The male was transported to the hospital.
- Police responded to a minor vehicle accident on Nichols Street. Police arrived and assisted the drivers with exchanging information.
- Police received a phone call from a distraught female. Police located the female and determined that she was in an altercation with a male. Police learned that the female had reportedly struck and used a conducted electrical weapon on the male. The female was taken into custody.
- Police responded to a security alarm at a local business. Police arrived in the area and found it to be secure.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a reported two-vehicle crash July 30 on South Second Street, involving a tractor-trailer and small pick-up truck. According to police, Denton J. Best, 29, of Curwensville attempted to pass the tractor-trailer as it made a right turn into Family Dollar, causing a crash that disabled both vehicles. No injuries occurred and Best was cited for multiple violations.
- Police received a report about an incident of disorderly conduct July 31 at the Skate Station, Clearfield. During the incident, a 15-year-old girl allegedly struck a 17-year-old girl in the back, then began yelling at her. A non-traffic citation is pending against the 15-year-old girl.