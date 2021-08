ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Ann Moline, 71, of Route 219 Brockport, PA, died on Saturday July 31, 2021 at her residence. Born on March 4, 1950 in Ridgway, PA; she was the daughter of the late Nardino and Philomena Rutigliano Manno. Retired, Elizabeth had been employed as a Medical Transcriptionist. She was a proud mother and grandmother who lived to serve her family. […]

