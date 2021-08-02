ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for DuBois Granite & Quartz LLC on Tuesday, July 27.

The ceremony was held in celebration of its one-year anniversary and the unveiling of its newly-renovated showroom.

DuBois Granite & Quartz offers custom-fabricated stonework for both residential and commercial needs.

DuBois Granite & Quartz is located at 205 Beaver Dr., in DuBois. The new showroom is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; and Sundays by appointment.

The showroom is open to the public and available for walk-ins. More information can be found at www.duboisgranite.com or by phone at 814-371-8023.

Pictured, from left, are: Bryan Wood, Joanne Bish, Kimberly Kohlhepp, Rob Coccimiglio, Jenny Hughes, Jaydon Vogt, Michelle Parana, Jo Volosky, Kyle Garthwait, Noah Foster, Dan Woods, Joel Triponey and Chloe Mattivi.