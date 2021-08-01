DUBOIS – Franklin Lanzoni was named the 2021 recipient of the Sandra Dunlap Scholarship presented by Christ Lutheran Church, DuBois.

Lanzoni, a 2020 graduate of DuBois Area High School, is in his second year at Penn State DuBois in pursuit of a degree in information science technology. He is a son of Ed and Beth Lanzoni of DuBois.

“I am thankful and appreciative of this scholarship,” said Lanzoni, who has been involved with Christ Lutheran for most of his life.

“I went to pre-school at Christ Lutheran and my mother was one of the teachers. Everyone at church has always been very nice.”

When he was in sixth grade, Lanzoni joined the church’s yearly youth mission trips that ranged from New York City to Virginia’s eastern shore to Vermont.

In all, he participated in six of the mission trips. He also spent a year volunteering at the DuBois Area Food Pantry, one of Christ Lutheran’s main local outreach ministries.

“These activities have always been a lot of fun,” said Lanzoni. “I try to be involved in the community as much as I can. I enjoy helping in the community.”

Lanzoni will continue to help others when he reaches his college goal, hoping to find a position in cyber security or perhaps in networking.

“I love computers and technology,” he said. “I grew up with them and I have been interested in them since I was young. I am very passionate about technology.”

The Sandra Dunlap Scholarship was established by the family of Sandy Dunlap (1937-2019). The purpose of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance to one student each year of any age, pursuing post-high school education or training, The scholarship is awarded for one academic year.

Consideration for this scholarship is given to all who apply and awarded by a committee, which includes a pastor, members of church council, and members of the congregation. Preference is given to eligible recipients who are confirmed members who regularly attend worship and participate in some way in the wider ministry of Christ Lutheran Church.

If no students meet the first preference in a given year, funds may be awarded to any eligible students who are active in Christ Lutheran Church family, then less active students in the church family, and subsequently to even non-members of Christ Church.

Applicants must be enrolled in an institution of higher education, beyond high school level, college, university or technical/vocational school.

Donations to the Sandra Dunlap Scholarship are ongoing. They may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, c/o Sandra Dunlap Scholarship Fund, 875 Sunflower Dr., DuBois, PA 15801.