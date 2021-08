ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi L. Lyons, age 40 of Reynoldsville, PA, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on January 27, 1981, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of William M. Hetrick of Reynoldsville, PA, and the late Belva J. (Sprague) Hetrick. On September 13, 2003, she married James Lyons. He survives. Heidi was a homemaker. She loved […]

