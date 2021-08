ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – The Mousetrap, an Agatha Christie murder-mystery, will tentatively be presented on Oct. 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, and 16, at the Reitz Theater, DuBois.

Auditions will be held on Aug. 8 and 15 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Aug. 9 and 16 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Actors will read selections at auditions; no prepared monologues are needed.

Additional information can be found on the “Audition” page at ReitzTheater.com.